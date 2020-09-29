Advertisement

Defendant requests to suppress evidence in attempted murder case

Motion to suppress evidence
Motion to suppress evidence(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A motion to suppress vehicle evidence in an attempted murder case was filed on Friday.

Eighteen-year-old Albert Crews is charged with three counts of attempted murder after prosecutors say he shot at another car on the corner of Burnt Boat Drive in April.

In a motion, Crews' lawyer argues the victims vehicle was never taken in as evidence by police.

“The state had a duty to preserve [the victim] vehicle, because the vehicle constituted evidence that was material, and quite possibly favorable, to Mr. Crews,” read the motion.

Bradley Rose, Crews' lawyer, also claims the detective who processed the vehicle did not have proper training.

"When questioned about his qualifications, he conceded he had ‘never had any specific vehicle processing training,’” read Rose’s motion.

Rose is requesting evidence regarding the condition of the vehicle, testimony regarding the vehicle or bullet holes and pictures be thrown out for the trial.

States attorney Julie Lawyer responded, saying the state is not required to seize and secure vehicles that were involved in criminal activity.

“The state does not have the storage capacity to do so….Law Enforcement who understood that this was the victims only vehicle, processed the vehicle, took pictures, and documented what was found within the vehicle,” read Layers response.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Crews trial was rescheduled for Dec. 8.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3,800 students quarantined

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
So far this school year, more than 3,800 students statewide have missed school due to quarantine, according to the Department or Public Instruction.

News

Minot Rural Fire advises caution amid recent combine fires

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Minot Rural Fire is passing on the message that conditions are very dry and everyone needs to be careful.

News

World Rabies Day: what to know in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Monday, Sept. 28, is World Rabies Day.

News

Voter ID event in New Town canceled due to COVID spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
A voter ID event scheduled for Tuesday at the Little Shell powwow area in New Town has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on and around the reservation, according to a spokesperson for the MHA Nation.

Latest News

News

ND Insurance Commissioner proposes investing Legacy Fund dollars in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota invests $7 billion in Legacy Fund money, mostly outside of the state. For example, the state owns a portion of a veterinary clinic in the UK.

News

Mandan Fire Relief to send remaining donations to Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan fire relief effort helped 36 displaced families this year after a fire at the Sunset Buffs Apartments.

News

Garrison police officer under investigation resigns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A male officer with the Garrison Police Department who was on leave due to an investigation into officer misconduct has resigned his position with the de

News

On This Date: September 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look at things that happened throughout history on this date, Sept. 28.

News

Halloween Foam Pumpkin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels joins us to show us another way to get creative with the foam pumpkins for Halloween.

News

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Monthly Hikes

Updated: 4 hours ago
We know our window of fall colors in North Dakota can be short-lived. We never know just how long it will last, so we’re not taking any chances to miss out on a great opportunity to experience fall in the state.