Advertisement

Dashcam video: Man fires through own windshield at car in front of him

‘I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot’
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A dashcam video shows a driver on a highway near Orlando firing at another car through his own windshield.

The intense moment was posted on YouTube by driver Marco Mazzetta, who said he was trying to defend himself because he believes he or the passenger in his car were in danger of being shot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it shows how dangerous it can be to argue with other drivers on the highway.

“You don’t know the mindset of the other driver that you may accidentally get involved with some type of situation,” said Kim Montes with FHP. “A lot of people carry weapons in their cars, and this could have really escalated to somebody getting shot, somebody getting killed.”

The in-car video shows another car driving aggressively

At one point, it gets extremely close to Mazzetta’s truck.

He said he tapped the brakes and the other car bumped him from behind. It then sped around him.

Later, the other driver slowed down, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, Mazzetta said.

That’s when Mazzetta said he took out his own gun and fired because he feared the other man was going to shoot him.

“I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot,” Mazzetta said via text.

“I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing and aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction.”

Mazzetta said he reported the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Importance of Census data for Minot, as deadline approaches

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was recently extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 in an effort to make sure that as many people are counted as possible.

National

Biden, Trump face off in first presidential debate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in the first presidential debate.

News

Health workers with close contacts are working in hospitals

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Tuesday marks another record high for people in the hospital with covid-19.

National

Tech giants police their own online campaign ads as government disagrees on regulation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By JAMIE GREY and LEE ZURICK
Google has flagged all the major national campaigns for policy-violating ads. Facebook has also removed ads from major campaign funders - though sometimes it took days.

News

K-5 students in Bismarck are back to face-to-face schooling

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
On Sept. 29, Bismarck Public Schools brought kindergarten through fifth grade students back to school for full time face-to-face learning.

Latest News

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

News

Progress of GAP financing program for families Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot is expanding the eligibility for a program that assists low and moderate income families impacted by the 2011 flood.

News

Minot-area advocate speaks out after overdose deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot Police said they are still in the early stages of an investigation regarding a pair of suspected fatal drug overdoses this past weekend.

National

Tech giants police their own online campaign ads as government disagrees on regulation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tech giants such as Google and Facebook have their own policies in place to root out misleading ads, but sometimes those ads are distributed anyway. It may take time to be caught or taken down.