Charges filed against man accused of fabricating text messages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is charged with defamation after prosecutors say he created fake text message and spread them on social media.

Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson is accused of creating fake messages containing racist and sexual remarks.

Prosecutors say those messages were fabricated to look like they were sent from a Dorothy Moses Elementary School teacher.

That teacher was placed on leave in August 2019.

Bismarck Police say Thompson admitted to fabricating the messages.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Thompson created the fake text messages after a judge did not rule in his favor in a civil case involving the teacher.

