Bismarck School Board plans for middle and high schools to return fully face-to-face learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School kindergarten students through fifth grade returned to school fully face-to-face Sept. 29.

Now, Bismarck Public School Board members are making plans for middle and high school classes to return face-to-face education in mid to late October.

“I believe Bismarck schools is a safe place for kids, that most of our students are better served face-to-faced and that access to meals is critical, I don’t know how many people would disagree with that. I think that’s what we do well,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Hornbacher said BPS will ensure parents and students have enough time to plan ahead when a decision is made about returning face-to-face.

