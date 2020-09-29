Advertisement

Bismarck Rep. Rick Becker sends letter to governor to apply for State Health Officer

Freedom Not Fear ND
Freedom Not Fear ND(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is now searching for its fourth state health officer since the pandemic began. One of Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., biggest critics has thrown his hat into the ring.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, wrote a letter applying for the job, including a 10-point plan on how he’d handle the pandemic.

Rick Becker is a UND School of Medicine graduate and a plastic surgeon who practices in Bismarck. He’s calling his plan Freedom Not Fear ND.

Burgum has repeatedly touted mass testing and contact tracing to slow the spread of covid-19, while Becker’s plan would eliminate both. He would also eliminate all mask mandates, even in schools.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of stuff not based in reason, not based in studies, and not based in any evidence to changing the net effect of the disease,” said Becker.

Centers for Disease Control leaders say studies have shown mask wearing slows the spread of the virus. Still, Becker says mask wearing should be left to personal choice.

“If it’s our obligation, our responsibility to alter our behavior, so that we can’t contribute to anyone else becoming ill, where’s the stopping point?” said Becker.

Becker argues nursing homes should be allowed to set up wings separating those who want stricter isolation from those who want to be allowed to see loved ones.

He says private businesses should be allowed to operate as they see fit, and no criminal penalties should be implemented on those who don’t follow Department of Health Guidelines. His rationales are, quote, “Freedom,” and, “Because we aren’t China,” respectively.

A spokesman for Governor Burgum says Becker hasn’t applied through the job posting on the state’s website, adding that as a practice, the office doesn’t comment on applicants. Becker says he would go through the official channels if the governor showed interest.

Freedom Not Fear ND
Freedom Not Fear ND(Rep. Rick Becker)
Freedom Not Fear ND
Freedom Not Fear ND(KFYR)
Freedom Not Fear ND
Freedom Not Fear ND(KFYR)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3,800 students quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
So far this school year, more than 3,800 students statewide have missed school due to quarantine, according to the Department or Public Instruction.

News

Defendant requests to suppress evidence in attempted murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A motion to suppress vehicle evidence in an attempted murder case was filed on Friday.

News

Minot Rural Fire advises caution amid recent combine fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Minot Rural Fire is passing on the message that conditions are very dry and everyone needs to be careful.

News

World Rabies Day: what to know in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Monday, Sept. 28, is World Rabies Day.

Latest News

News

Voter ID event in New Town canceled due to COVID spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
A voter ID event scheduled for Tuesday at the Little Shell powwow area in New Town has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on and around the reservation, according to a spokesperson for the MHA Nation.

News

ND Insurance Commissioner proposes investing Legacy Fund dollars in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota invests $7 billion in Legacy Fund money, mostly outside of the state. For example, the state owns a portion of a veterinary clinic in the UK.

News

Mandan Fire Relief to send remaining donations to Oregon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan fire relief effort helped 36 displaced families this year after a fire at the Sunset Buffs Apartments.

News

Garrison police officer under investigation resigns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A male officer with the Garrison Police Department who was on leave due to an investigation into officer misconduct has resigned his position with the de

News

On This Date: September 28

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look at things that happened throughout history on this date, Sept. 28.

News

Halloween Foam Pumpkin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels joins us to show us another way to get creative with the foam pumpkins for Halloween.