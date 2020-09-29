Advertisement

B-52 from Minot has in-flight emergency during training in England

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFORD, England – A B-52 Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency during a recent training mission over England, according the U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa.

Public affairs with USAFE said the aircraft experienced a “general in-flight emergency,” and landed safely at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

They said the aircraft received the required maintenance and has since returned to Minot.

No one was hurt. The exact nature of the emergency was not released.

Public affairs did not confirm the date of the incident, though aircraft radar trackers on Twitter reported Friday that a B-52 put out a 7700 squawk over England, which typically indicates urgency or a distress call.

B-52s from Minot Air Force Base have been participating in training sessions over Europe and Africa, as part of a deployment to RAF Fairford.

