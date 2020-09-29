Alcohol consumption high among women during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic is driving some Americans to drink.

New data from the Rand Corporation shows alcohol consumption has soared during the shutdown, and the numbers seem to be especially high among women.

A national survey conducted in the spring found that the overall frequency of drinking was up 19 percent from the previous year.

But, perhaps even more troubling, women increased their heavy drinking by 41-percent.

Jackie Friesz is the program director at the New Freedom Center in Bismarck. She says what they are seeing at their facility matches the national trend, adding, “I’d say it was about a month and a half to two months ago we had our female dorm at capacity and one or two men, and it was a different scenario than we had been used to.”

Doctors say people who are alcohol-dependent are vulnerable in another way during the pandemic. They tend to have compromised immune systems, which reduces their ability to fight off infectious diseases.

