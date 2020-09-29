AAA & AA Football Polls

Advertisement

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.          

St. Mary’s can not have a firmer grip on the number one spot in the Class-AA football poll. The Saints are an unanimous number one. AAA Football Poll                            

RECORD PTS  LW    

1. Bismarck Century (10)    3-0   80   1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5)  4-0   77   2nd

3. Bismarck High (4)        4-0   69   3rd

4. Fargo Davies             4-0   35   4th

5. Fargo Shanley            3-1   15   5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-0) AA Football Poll                           

RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19) 4-0   95  1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 4-1   73  2

3. Kindred                  2-0   49  3rd

4. Beulah                   3-1   46  4th

5. Central Cass             3-1   19  RV

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Valley City (1-2)

