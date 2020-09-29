AAA & AA Football Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.
St. Mary’s can not have a firmer grip on the number one spot in the Class-AA football poll. The Saints are an unanimous number one. AAA Football Poll
RECORD PTS LW
1. Bismarck Century (10) 3-0 80 1st
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5) 4-0 77 2nd
3. Bismarck High (4) 4-0 69 3rd
4. Fargo Davies 4-0 35 4th
5. Fargo Shanley 3-1 15 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-0) AA Football Poll
RECORD PTS LW
1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19) 4-0 95 1st
2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 4-1 73 2
3. Kindred 2-0 49 3rd
4. Beulah 3-1 46 4th
5. Central Cass 3-1 19 RV
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Valley City (1-2)
