AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.

St. Mary’s can not have a firmer grip on the number one spot in the Class-AA football poll. The Saints are an unanimous number one. AAA Football Poll

RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck Century (10) 3-0 80 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5) 4-0 77 2nd

3. Bismarck High (4) 4-0 69 3rd

4. Fargo Davies 4-0 35 4th

5. Fargo Shanley 3-1 15 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-0) AA Football Poll

RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19) 4-0 95 1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley 4-1 73 2

3. Kindred 2-0 49 3rd

4. Beulah 3-1 46 4th

5. Central Cass 3-1 19 RV

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Valley City (1-2)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.