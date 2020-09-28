Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

IGO, Calif. (KRCR) - Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

The Zogg fire in Shasta County scorched thousands of acres Sunday in just a matter of hours.

A red flag warning is in effect for most of the state. Hot, dry and windy conditions are making some areas especially vulnerable to the flames.

Cal Fire is battling more than two dozen wildfires.

The Glass fire in Napa County is also raging in northern California.

Officials says at least 2,500 acres have been burned and more than 1,800 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

