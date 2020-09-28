Advertisement

Voter ID event in New Town canceled due to COVID spike

Voting Event Canceled
Voting Event Canceled(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
NEW TOWN, N.D. – A voter ID event scheduled for Tuesday at the Little Shell powwow area in New Town has been canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on and around the reservation, according to a spokesperson for the MHA Nation.

The spokesperson said there have been many closures of public establishments and cancellations of events to curb the spread of the virus.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation held a similar event on the Standing Rock Reservation Monday.

Those who want to learn more about obtaining a tribal or state ID, or North Dakota’s voter requirements, can go to: https://vip.sos.nd.gov/idrequirements.aspx

