Teens crash car after swerving to miss moose in the road

Towner, ND - Two teenage girls were taken to the Rugby hospital after nearly hitting a moose.

The McHenry County sheriff’s department was called to a one vehicle rollover just after 8:30 Sunday evening. It happened on Highway 2, just outside of Towner.

Deputies say the girls, ages 15 and 17, were on their way from Rugby to Minot when a moose walked into the road. The driver swerved, lost control, went into the median and the car rolled. Both teens were taken to the Rugby hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

The moose was not hurt.

