Monday: 6.7% daily rate; 3,991 tests, 260 positive, 3 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.7%* Monday. There are 105 currently hospitalized (+9 change) with 6.6% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 3,991 tests, 260 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (234 total). 3,669 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,991 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

626,289 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

260 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

20,983 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,669 Total Active Cases

-97 Individuals from yesterday

353 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (254 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,080 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

105 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (234 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 69
  • Cass County – 56
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Emmons County – 5
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • LaMoure County - 2
  • McKenzie County - 3
  • McLean County - 2
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 19
  • Mountrail County - 3
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Renville County – 1
  • Richland County – 4
  • Rolette County - 3
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 23
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 15
  • Williams County – 28

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

