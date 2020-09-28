Minot Police investigating pair of fatal overdoses

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Monday they are investigating the deaths of two 24-year-old men Saturday morning as apparent drug overdoses, and are now working to locate the source of the drugs.

Police and Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths as well as the source of the drugs.

Police said they are concerned about the potential of other overdoses occurring.

The victim’s names are being withheld to allow for family notification.

The public is urged to contact Minot Police if they have information on the case at: 701-852-0111.

