Advertisement

Minot Police investigating pair of fatal overdoses

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Monday they are investigating the deaths of two 24-year-old men Saturday morning as apparent drug overdoses, and are now working to locate the source of the drugs.

Police and Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths as well as the source of the drugs.

Police said they are concerned about the potential of other overdoses occurring.

The victim’s names are being withheld to allow for family notification.

The public is urged to contact Minot Police if they have information on the case at: 701-852-0111.

Your News Leader will have more on the Evening and Night Reports on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy Boundaries

Updated: moments ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s one of the shortest words in the English language and also one of the most difficult for us to say at times, the word is “no,” and if we don’t say it when we should we can find ourselves overwhelmed.

News

18 guns seized at North Portal this summer

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Monica Hannan
Showing up at the North Dakota/Canada border with undeclared firearms will get you more attention than you want.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Longtime art teacher debuts her artwork at Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup & Arts Festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the past 55 years, crews at Custer State Park in South Dakota have been holding their annual buffalo roundup.

Latest News

News

Montana judge extends deadline for returning mailed ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Montana judge has extended the state’s deadline for returning 2020 general election ballots by mail, saying that uneven U.S. Postal Service delivery times could result in ballots being delayed, unfairly requiring some people to vote earlier than others or requiring voters to risk exposure to COVID-19 to return their ballots in person.

News

Teens crash car after swerving to miss moose in the road

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Two teenage girls were taken to the Rugby hospital after nearly hitting a moose.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-27-2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Evening Report Sunday

News

Drivers decorated their vehicles for parade in support of the President

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
In Bismarck, participants gathered at the Stamart Travel Center.

News

Annual Applefest fundraiser changes to one-day Applefest Jam event

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Applefest typically raises more than $80,000 for cancer patients.

News

Bismarck man hospitalized after early morning shooting, no arrests made

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Officers said two bullets are still inside the man and he may need surgery to remove them.