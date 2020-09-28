Mandan fire relief to send remaining donations to Oregon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Relief effort helped 36 displaced families this year after a fire at the Sunset Buffs Apartments.

Now they’re stepping up to help more than 7,000 families in need after losing their homes to the Oregon wildfires.

After nearly eight weeks of giving back to those displaced by the Sunset Bluff Apartment fire, the Mandan Fire Relief has leftover items that were donated.

Now they’re ready to give back to other families who have been displaced, including those in Oregon.

Piles of clothes and household items line the warehouse in Mandan.

“Last year’s went to Africa and the reservation. Now this year, our hearts called us to the west coast,” said Leo Phillps, coordinator for donations for the Mandan Fire Relief.

Distribution centers in Saint Helens have been helping thousands of families, but their supplies are low.

“It does feel out here, like we have used up all of our resources, and people have helped all they can, but these people are going to need for months and years to come,” said Halsey Hendrickson, distribution manger for Columbia County relief in Saint Helens Oregon.

Patty Barrette and Leo Phillips have begun packing up boxes for the more than thousand-mile trip.

“We have a lot here. Is it going to be enough for the 7,000 people in Lincoln City and the 300 households in the Sweet Home area? Probably not. But anything we can do to help is what we want to do,” said Barrette, coordinator of the Mandan Fire Relief.

They want to continue their passion for giving back to fire victims.

“Talking to Patty was huge, because that much supplies is something we can’t get out here right now,” said Hendrickson.

Soon, these items that once helped Mandan residents will assist those across state lines.

“We want to make sure that this goes where it’s needed and Oregon just seems to be the place right now,” said Barrette.

Barrette says if they have enough room in trucks, they will accept more donations for the trip on Thursday.

The Relief is looking for donations of boxes and volunteers who can either offer their semi-truck or donate their time to drive the supplies out to Oregon.

They hope to be packed up and headed to Oregon on Saturday,

