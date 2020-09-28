Advertisement

Longtime art teacher debuts her artwork at Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup & Arts Festival

Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup & Arts Festival
Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup & Arts Festival(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER STATE PARK, SD - For the past 55 years, crews at Custer State Park in South Dakota have been holding their annual buffalo roundup.

But there is much more to the event than just famous “running of the buffalo.”

Down the road from the corrals, you’ll find hundreds of artists, showing off their work in the annual arts festival.

This year, those vendors included Dickinson artist Cherie Roshau.

This is new territory for Roshau.

“This is my first time,” she admitted.

Roshau is one of more than 130 vendors at this year’s art festival at Custer State Park.

“I wanted to get my artwork out there,” explained Roshau.

The park is a perfect backdrop for her western themed paintings.

“I love the bison. I absolutely love the bison. I love to listen to sounds they make, love texture and the danger they present,” she said.

(Cherie Roshau)

Roshau and her husband have filled their tent with her paintings and his woodworking.

“I started small and it got out of hand,” she laughed, as she glances around her overflowing tent.

After more than 40 years as an art teacher, Roshau is ready to make her own art her full-time job. “I worked harder this summer than I did during the school year!”

And now, this former teacher has become the student.

“I hope to learn from the other vendors. I want to ask questions,” Roshau explained.

She’s also capturing the buffalo roundup, hoping what she sees through her camera lens, might be the inspiration she needs for her next work of art.

You can see Cherie’s art on her website, cherieroshau.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Montana judge extends deadline for returning mailed ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Montana judge has extended the state’s deadline for returning 2020 general election ballots by mail, saying that uneven U.S. Postal Service delivery times could result in ballots being delayed, unfairly requiring some people to vote earlier than others or requiring voters to risk exposure to COVID-19 to return their ballots in person.

News

Teens crash car after swerving to miss moose in the road

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Two teenage girls were taken to the Rugby hospital after nearly hitting a moose.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-27-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report Sunday

Latest News

News

Drivers decorated their vehicles for parade in support of the President

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
In Bismarck, participants gathered at the Stamart Travel Center.

News

Annual Applefest fundraiser changes to one-day Applefest Jam event

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Applefest typically raises more than $80,000 for cancer patients.

News

Bismarck man hospitalized after early morning shooting, no arrests made

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Officers said two bullets are still inside the man and he may need surgery to remove them.

News

Legacy wells improving gas production

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Throughout the second quarter, oil was only selling $18 a barrel.

News

Bismarck walk supports those struggling through infertility

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Next year they’ll give two $3,000 grants to people going through treatment to grow their families.

News

Grand Forks woman bringing NAACP chapter to North Dakota

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Clarissa Van Eps said she needs 70 more members to officially create the group.