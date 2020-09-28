Garrison police officer under investigation resigns

GARRISON, N.D. – A male officer with the Garrison Police Department who was on leave due to an investigation into officer misconduct has resigned his position with the department.

Garrison Police Chief Travis Tesch confirmed the news with Your News Leader Monday.

Tesch said the officer submitted his resignation last week.

It comes after a complaint was filed earlier this month against the officer, with statements from two separate individuals, according to City Attorney James Wilson.

Tesch said, including himself, the department now has two individuals, and the vacant position is already posted.

