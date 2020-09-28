18 guns seized at North Portal this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Showing up at the North Dakota/Canada border with undeclared firearms will get you more attention than you want.

This summer, Canadian agents seized 18 guns at North Portal in four separate incidents of U.S. residents trying to enter Canada while traveling to Alaska for work amid COVID-19 restrictions.

In all four incidents, the owners of the items had to forfeit them, they were either fined or arrested and charged, and didn’t make it into Canada.

Among the items seized were pistols, rifles, shotguns, a semi-automatic rifle... magazines, a blow gun, brass knuckles and a silencer.

In a release, Canadian officials said “travelers are encouraged to leave their firearms at home when seeking entry to Canada. However, travelers with firearms must declare them.”

