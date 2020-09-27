Advertisement

Your Own Two Wings opens in downtown Bismarck

Your Own Two Wings
Your Own Two Wings(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The owner of Your Own 2 Wings boutique in Bismarck has had to fly over her own obstacles to get her business up and running.

Amanda Grensteiner started an online business in 2015, but decided to expand to a brick and mortar location this year.

She first opened Your Own 2 Wings in March while also working at Sanford Health. She decided to close her shop and put her efforts solely into her work at the hospital to help with the pandemic. But now, she’s back at it and has reopened downtown.

“It’s been good. I think a lot of people are trying to make a point of shopping local,” said Grensteiner.

Grensteiner says she is excited to be back in the boutique. For more information, you can visit its Facebook page “Your Own 2 Wings. Boutique.”

