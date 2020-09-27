Advertisement

Sunday: 6.3% daily rate; 5,661 tests, 343 positive, 4 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.3%* Sunday. There are 96 currently hospitalized (-8 change) with 6.3% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,661 tests, 343 were positive. There were 4 new deaths (231 total). 3,766 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,661 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

622,308 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

20,724 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.30% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,766 Total Active Cases

+94 Individuals from yesterday

246 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (199 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

16,727 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

96 – Currently Hospitalized

-8 - Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths*** (231 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County - 3
  • Bottineau County – 11
  • Burleigh County - 57
  • Cass County – 58
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dickey County – 5
  • Dunn County - 4
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Emmons County – 19
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 22
  • Grant County – 2
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County – 3
  • LaMoure County - 3
  • Logan County – 3
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 9
  • Mountrail County - 5
  • Nelson County – 3
  • Pembina County – 6
  • Ramsey County – 20
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Renville County – 6
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 31
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Towner County - 1
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 22
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 13

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.1%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

