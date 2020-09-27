Advertisement

Results of Sept. 23 COVID testing operation at Minot State

Minot State University
Minot State University(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Fourteen members of the Minot State community tested positive for COVID-19 at the testing operation on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to MSU Communications.

A spokesperson for the university told Your News Leader that the North Dakota Department of Health reported 313 tests administered in the event.

Of the positives, 13 are students and one is an employee.

The spokesperson said thirteen students and one staff member have been moved from active cases to recovered.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, as of Saturday there are 44 active cases, with 159 recovered, and 224 being monitored.

More information can be found on the dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/.

The university has been regularly holding two testing events during the week at the MSU Dome.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck womans' fast food trip goes viral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Jodi Butz personalized her license plate after a fast food character from the 80′s.

News

CHI St. Alexius in Willison gave away adult-sized masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
CHI St. Alexius staff in Williston plan to hold another drive-thru mask giveaway in the future.

News

ND Game and Fish anticipates more non-resident hunters this season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Nearly 1,000 more out-of-state license have been sold compared to this time last year.

News

Eucharistic Procession to Pass through Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The almost five-mile walk is expected to take three hours.

Latest News

News

State data from 2019 car seat safety checks show 70% weren’t used properly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Last year, out of the 822 car seats checked, 70% weren’t used properly.

News

Bismarck fire crews quickly put out shed fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Two combines catch fire in separate incidents in northeast Minot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Rural Fire Chief said the fire spread to a nearby field but was quickly contained.

News

Sen. Cramer statement on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Senator Cramer called her a brilliant legal scholar.

News

Williston State has two “quarantine dorms” available for students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Weekly testing events on campus has made it easier to identify positive cases and quarantine them and their close contacts.

News

Saturday: 6.9% daily rate; 7,747 tests, 497 positive, 8 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 case numbers.