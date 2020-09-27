Results of Sept. 23 COVID testing operation at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – Fourteen members of the Minot State community tested positive for COVID-19 at the testing operation on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to MSU Communications.

A spokesperson for the university told Your News Leader that the North Dakota Department of Health reported 313 tests administered in the event.

Of the positives, 13 are students and one is an employee.

The spokesperson said thirteen students and one staff member have been moved from active cases to recovered.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, as of Saturday there are 44 active cases, with 159 recovered, and 224 being monitored.

More information can be found on the dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/.

The university has been regularly holding two testing events during the week at the MSU Dome.

