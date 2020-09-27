Advertisement

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.

The president vowed that information about his taxes “will all be revealed.” But he offered no timeline for the disclosure and made similar promises during the 2016 campaign on which he never followed through.

In fact, the president has fielded court challenges against those seeking access to his returns, including the U.S. House, which is suing for access to Trump’s tax returns as part of congressional oversight.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.

Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

He said in a statement to the news organization that the president “has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

During his first general election debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Clinton said that perhaps Trump wasn’t releasing his tax returns because he had paid nothing in federal taxes.

Trump interrupted her to say, “That makes me smart.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck man hospitalized after early morning shooting, no arrests made

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Officers said two bullets are still inside the man and he may need surgery to remove them.

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

News

Legacy wells improving gas production

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Throughout the second quarter, oil was only selling $18 a barrel.

News

Bismarck walk supports those struggling through infertility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Next year they’ll give two $3,000 grants to people going through treatment to grow their families.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks woman bringing NAACP chapter to North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Clarissa Van Eps said she needs 70 more members to officially create the group.

News

Your Own Two Wings opens in downtown Bismarck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Amanda Grensteiner started an online business in 2015, but decided to expand to a brick and mortar location this year.

News

CP Holiday train switched for virtual event for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Canadian Pacific announced that due to the pandemic, this year’s CP Holiday Train program will be replaced by a virtual event.

National

SCOTUS battle heats up this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

National Politics

TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawyers for TikTok have pleaded with a U.S. judge to delay the Trump Administration’s ban of the video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of Sunday.

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in his first presidential endorsement.