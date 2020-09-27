Advertisement

Legacy wells improving gas production

North Dakota oil well
North Dakota oil well(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the pandemic continues, the state’s oil and gas industry is continuing a downward trend in production and revenues.

In the second quarter, North Dakota went below a million barrels of oil production per day. The state had been producing at least 1.4 million a day for the past year.

For gas production, older wells are creating and solving problems for producers. While the older wells have been more difficult to maintain, they are also producing more.

“After they start producing for seven or eight years, they get infield quite a bit. That reservoir pressure starts getting low enough to where you start getting gas breaking out into the reservoir, and substantially more gas is being produced from those legacy wells," said SMR assistant director, Bruce Hicks.

Throughout the second quarter, oil was only selling $18 a barrel. A $20 drop from quarter one, and $30 drop from the end of 2019.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck walk supports those struggling through infertility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Next year they’ll give two $3,000 grants to people going through treatment to grow their families.

News

Grand Forks woman bringing NAACP chapter to North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Clarissa Van Eps said she needs 70 more members to officially create the group.

News

Your Own Two Wings opens in downtown Bismarck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Amanda Grensteiner started an online business in 2015, but decided to expand to a brick and mortar location this year.

News

CP Holiday train switched for virtual event for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Canadian Pacific announced that due to the pandemic, this year’s CP Holiday Train program will be replaced by a virtual event.

Latest News

News

CP Holiday train switched for virtual event for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Canadian Pacific announced that due to the pandemic, this year’s CP Holiday Train program will be replaced by a virtual event.

News

Local cowboys ride in annual buffalo roundup at Custer State Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Each fall, around 1,400 buffalo are herded into the corrals, where they are sorted, branded tested and then selected for auction.

News

Sunday: 6.3% daily rate; 5,661 tests, 343 positive, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

Results of Sept. 23 COVID testing operation at Minot State

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A spokesperson for the university told Your News Leader that the North Dakota Department of Health reported 313 tests administered in the event.

News

Bismarck womans' fast food trip goes viral

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Jodi Butz personalized her license plate after a fast food character from the 80′s.

News

CHI St. Alexius in Willison gave away adult-sized masks

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
CHI St. Alexius staff in Williston plan to hold another drive-thru mask giveaway in the future.