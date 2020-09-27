Advertisement

Grand Forks woman bringing NAACP chapter to North Dakota

NAACP North Dakota
NAACP North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of only four states without a local NAACP chapter.

A Grand Forks woman is working to change that.

Clarissa Van Eps says the organization works not only for people of color, but also for women and the LGBTQ community.

She says it’s a safe haven for those in a state, without much racial diversity.

Van Eps says it’s also a way for white people to learn about cultures outside of their own.

“There’s nothing wrong with having a discussion. The problem is when we try to sweep our differences under the rug. And I think having the NAACP here in a predominantly Caucasian community would work wonders,” said Clarissa Van Eps, Dakota Coalition-Grand Forks NAACP.

Van Eps says anyone can join.  She says she needs 70 more members to officially create the group.

Yearly dues are $30.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/dakotacoalition/

