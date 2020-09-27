Drivers decorated their vehicles for parade in support of the President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan business owner organized a “Cruis’in for Trump 2020” classic car parade this afternoon on Interstate 94.

Drivers decorated their motorcycles and cars in support of the President. In Bismarck, participants gathered at the Stamart Travel Center.

People were encouraged to join the parade at any exit along the interstate, they planned to be in Fargo for a rally at the FargoDome at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

These three Bismarck woman say they spent all night decorating their car for the event. “We’re proud to be Americans. Yup. We love Trump, we love what he stands for- We want to help support him and we’re all for him,” said President Trump supporters, Sheila, Deb and Gail.

Others said they joined in the parade because it’s nice to get out of the house.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.