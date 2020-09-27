CP Holiday train switched for virtual event for 2020

CALGARY, Alberta – A holiday favorite that also works to feed the hungry and bring attention to local food banks has announced a change of plans for this holiday season.

Canadian Pacific announced that due to the pandemic, this year’s CP Holiday Train program will be replaced by a virtual event.

While the train will no longer be coming, CP said they are adapting the event during COVID and hosting a virtual concert to continue the tradition of live music.

Andy Cummings, a spokesman for the company, said it was important to be able to adapt the event instead of having to cancel.

“Live music has always been an important part of the holiday train and this is our way of keeping that going will be our virtual concert. But the theme will be the same as it would have been if we had been going town to town like we normally do and that is trying to draw attention to the important work that community food banks do,” said Cummings.

Cummings says CP will continue to donate food to food banks in the communities along its network. He also says the company hopes to have the train pulling into your station near you next year.

