Bismarck walk supports those struggling through infertility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One in eight couples struggle with infertility.

Sunday morning, a group walked around the Capitol grounds to support those couples.

Tara Brandner and her husband were one of those couples. After they finally had their son, Tara started the Everylasting Hope organization, to provide hope, and raise awareness about infertility.

“After I had [my son] it at hit me what I went through emotionally, physically and finically. I just, as a nurse nurse practitioner it’s in me and in my heart to help others,” said Brandner.

Brandner said next year they’ll give two $3,000 grants to people going through treatment to grow their families.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.