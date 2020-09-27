Advertisement

Bismarck walk supports those struggling through infertility

Walk of Hope
Walk of Hope(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One in eight couples struggle with infertility.

Sunday morning, a group walked around the Capitol grounds to support those couples.

Tara Brandner and her husband were one of those couples. After they finally had their son, Tara started the Everylasting Hope organization, to provide hope, and raise awareness about infertility.

“After I had [my son] it at hit me what I went through emotionally, physically and finically. I just, as a nurse nurse practitioner it’s in me and in my heart to help others,” said Brandner.

Brandner said next year they’ll give two $3,000 grants to people going through treatment to grow their families.

