Bismarck man hospitalized after early morning shooting, no arrests made

(File)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in intensive care after an early morning shooting.

Police were called to a fight in the 700 block of North 3rd Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Instead, they found a 21-year-old man outside, who told police he had been shot three times.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Officers said two bullets are still inside him and he may need surgery to remove them.

No arrests have been made, but police say it appears this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

