Annual Applefest fundraiser changes to one-day Applefest Jam event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The health crisis forced organizers to change the annual Applefest fundraiser.

This year’s event became a one day Applefest jam, a concert people could enjoy, while staying safely in their own car. Cars lined up in the Bismarck Community Bowl parking lot for the concert.

Applefest is normally a two-day event that raises thousands of dollars for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Organizers hoped this modified event will still bring in enough money to help the center provide services for patients.

“It’s been a difficult year, obviously all charities and non-profits are going through the same thing but it’s been a difficult year and this being one of our biggest fundraisers. We were trying to think of what we could do to at least have some income,” said Bismarck Cancer Center marketing director, Sara Kelsch.

Applefest typically raises more than $80,000 for cancer patients.

