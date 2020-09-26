Williston State has two “quarantine dorms” available for students

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - College dorms may seem like a congested area, but Williston State College has created “quarantine dorms” for students who test positive for COVID-19

“Prior to the year starting, we separated two of our dormitories, didn’t put students in them like we usually do, and identified those as quarantine spots,” said Williston State College president, Dr. John Miller.

Miller said permanent weekly testing events on campus has made it easier to identify positive cases and quarantine them and their close contacts.

