State data from 2019 car seat safety checks show 70% weren’t used properly

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is child passenger safety week, when the North Dakota Health and Transportation Departments encourage caregivers to learn best practices for child passenger safety.

Last year, out of the 822 car seats checked, 70% weren’t used properly.

Buckling up car seats and tightening straps are just some of the many precautions parents take to keep their children safe during a car ride.

“Always making sure that that chest clip is at armpit level. What are some other things, to make sure before we go on a road trip or something when just kind of give it a good wiggle if it moves at all then have him tighten up as much as possible,” said parent Caroline Moser.

The Moser family uses things they’ve learned through research and by attending car seat checks, and this week, other parents are encouraged to do the same.

“A lot of time parents don’t install their car seat tight enough. It shouldn’t move more than an inch when it’s installed in the vehicle and then often times when the child is secured in the car seat the harness is too loose to the child,” said NDDoH Child Passenger Safety Program Director Dawn Mayer.

The Mosers attend a car seat check every time they get a new car seat or when switching a child to a different seat to make sure they’re installed properly.

To conclude Child Passenger Safety Week, Sanford Children’s Urgent Care Clinic in Fargo and Puklich Chevrolet in Bismarck held car seat check events, but you can find more checkups on: https://www.health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety

