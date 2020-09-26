Sen. Cramer statement on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a statement this afternoon, Senator Kevin Cramer said the President’s nomination is an “excellent choice.”

Cramer said ‘President Trump is fulfilling his constitutional responsibility to put forward a well-qualified nominee...and that Judge Amy Coney Barrett seems made for this moment.’

Senator Cramer called her a brilliant legal scholar.

He said earlier this week he plans to ask Judge Barrett about her views on federalism and the proper role of states in a federalist system.

