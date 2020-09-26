Advertisement

Sen. Cramer statement on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a statement this afternoon, Senator Kevin Cramer said the President’s nomination is an “excellent choice.”

Cramer said ‘President Trump is fulfilling his constitutional responsibility to put forward a well-qualified nominee...and that Judge Amy Coney Barrett seems made for this moment.’

Senator Cramer called her a brilliant legal scholar.

He said earlier this week he plans to ask Judge Barrett about her views on federalism and the proper role of states in a federalist system.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

