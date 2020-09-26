Rollover crash Friday in southeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash in a grassy area near the Minot VFW Friday afternoon.

Minot Rural Fire and Community Ambulance responded to the scene near 1100 31st Street SE shortly before 4 p.m., according to the shift commander.

The driver of the vehicle, the lone occupant, was not transported to the hospital, according to the shift commander.

The driver was cited.

