ND Game and Fish anticipates more non-resident hunters this season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend waterfowl hunting opens to North Dakota residents, but the game and fish department is anticipating seeing a lot more out of state hunters in the coming weeks.

Nearly 1,000 more out-of-state license have been sold compared to this time last year.

Game and Fish leaders say they are aware of COVID-19 concerns and people crossing state lines.

“There are some restrictions regarding traveling to Canada that are probably going to have a few more folks coming into North Dakota but then again just generally folks are seeking more opportunities in the outdoors just to get out and spread out and get away from everything. ,”said Mike Szymanski, migratory game bird management supervisor.

However they say the increase in hunters will be beneficial for bird populations.

“Even if we were to add several thousand more non-resident waterfowl hunters this year. It would still only be bringing us back up to the levels we we’re experiencing five or six years ago,” said Szymanski.

Symanski says there is no limit on how many non-resident license can be sold.

Their hunting season will begin on October third.

