Advertisement

Lewis & Clark Development Group new loan program for struggling businesses

(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Entrepreneurs took a hit to the wallet thanks to the pandemic. North Dakota small business owners now have access to funds that might help them deal with the financial impacts of COVID-19.

As part of the CARES Act the federal Economic Development Agency has awarded more than 1.1 million dollars to Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council.

The money is set in the Revolving Loan Fund and is meant to help small businesses pull through during this difficult time. Small businesses have been turning to Lewis & Clark Development Group for help over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve really been in a position to help businesses as they get into whether it’s financial trouble or whether--in this case-- with COVID and being forced to shut down,” said Executive Director Brent Ekstrom.

Now, Lewis & Clark has more funds available to loan to small businesses who have suffered from financial losses, like Lady J’s Catering & Decor.

General Manager Travis Zachmann says with events being canceled, business has been hard to come by. “Some of our normal employees have had to get a third or even a fourth job.

We definitely have had way less revenue than last year,” Zachmann said.

Lady J’s has taken advantage of small business loans and says something like the new Revolving Loan offered by Lewis & Clark would be extremely helpful.

“A lot of the typical lending criteria cannot be met with traditional lending practices. And that’s what-- with Lewis & Clark, with the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund-- we want to alleviate that,” said Lewis & Clark Commercial Lending Director Matt Burthold.

Matt Burthold says the loan criteria is a bit easier to meet than a traditional loan and has longer repayment terms. “Cash is king for a business. Without cash, you can’t operate.

With Lewis and Clark’s programs, we can provide them that cash which may not have been available otherwise through conventional methods,” Burthold said.

Burthold says if your business doesn’t qualify for Revolving Loan funding, they will do their best to help find a program that can help.

To apply for the Revolving Loan Fund, call Lewis and Clark Development group at (701) 667-7600.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

91st Missile, 5th Bomb Wings honored with 2019 Omaha Trophy

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The 91st Missile Wing and the 5th Bomb Wing, both stationed at Minot Air Force Base, won the 2019 Omaha Trophy for their contributions to the nation’s strategic deterrent.

News

Dan’s Garden: Trimming perrenials

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Casey Cashman
Fall is here and it’s time to start trimming your perennials. Casey Cashman starts us off on what to do.

News

Burleigh County sends out 22,000 absentee ballots in two days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Counties across the state are now sending absentee ballots out to all those who request them.

News

Bismarck Funeral Home makes safety upgrades with CARES Act Funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A funeral is generally the final opportunity to say goodbye to a loved one.

Latest News

News

Burgum accepts resignation of State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum today accepted the resignation of Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani.

News

Halloween costumes and decoration sales are up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Halloween will be here before you know it, and it will look different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Gaming floor limited reopening next month at Sky Dancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Staff at the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort have announced a soft reopening of the gaming floor as the casino begins phase two of its reopening plan.

News

Local cowboys help with 55th annual buffalo roundup in Custer State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The iconic buffalo roundup at South Dakota’s Custer State Park attracts thousands of people each year; an estimated 20,000 people attended Friday’s roundup.

News

Sunflowers looking at a good harvest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Sunflowers are seeing an improvement over last year as we get into the harvest season, and a strong market should make this a profitable year.

News

Williston’s 'Out of the Darkness’ event to walk in 4 groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The “Out of the Darkness” event in Williston will look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committee says their message of hope will resonant louder than ever.