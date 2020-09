MINOT, N.D. – Four Catholic Churches in Minot are walking for peace across the city this Sunday.

The procession leaves Saint John’s at 3 p.m. to Little Flower, then Saint Leo’s, and on to Our Lady of Grace.

The almost five-mile walk is expected to take three hours.

Clergy said they want to encourage peace and healing across the country.

