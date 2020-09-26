Advertisement

Environmental impact study of Minot Air Force Base

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base will be preparing for an environmental impact statement ahead of the future nuclear modernization.

The statement looks at the ground-based strategic deterrent basing action and Minuteman III demilitarization

It will look into the possible environmental consequences of the GBSD which will replace the Minuteman III systems.

The Air Force is looking for comments from local, state, and federal agencies.

It is also open to the public to comment.

Those interested can go to the website at: www.gbsdeis.com

