Dan’s Garden: Trimming perrenials

By Casey Cashman
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall is here and it’s time to start trimming your perennials. Casey Cashman starts us off on what to do.

We’ll be talking about trimming perennials.

Is it ok? Should we wait? It’s pretty much over, usually we’ve had a good frost by now, but we haven’t.

I’m in the mood to trim; I’m going to do it.

I’m going to take my established perennials gown all the way to the ground except I want to leave my grasses this is their time to shine.

I’m going to take this old iris, and I’m really going to go after this one. It’s not really offering anything.

My phlox still have a glimmer of flower, but I have my trimmer in hand and I’m going to take them down, and they’ll be great next year it was a good year but it’s over.

I can trim my hosta’s down, get these all nice and cleaned up.

I’ll trim up my evergreen speeia barberries get all shaped up the way I want and I’m going to keep on watering.

You really want to put all your plants to bed wet if you have new perennials. I’d leave them let the snow collect it will protect them from winter and until next week good gardening.

