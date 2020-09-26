Combine catches fire in northeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A combine caught fire in northeast Minot Saturday afternoon.

Minot Rural Fire Department got the call at 3:39 p.m. of a fire in a field near 46th Avenue and 42nd Street NE.

The Minot Rural Fire Chief said the fire spread to a nearby field but was quickly contained.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, although some beans in the combine’s hopper continued to burn for a while.

Burlington and Surrey crews offered aid due to Saturday’s strong winds.

No one was hurt.

