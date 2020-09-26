Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius in Willison gave away adult-sized masks

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At CHI St. Alexius in Williston, members of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and hospital staff handed out free adult-size cloth masks this afternoon.

Health care professionals said providing masks is a way to encourage people to wear masks and try to bring case numbers down.

“We just want what’s best for people and it’s hard to drive things home when people kind of feel a certain way. We never try to be pushy but we want people to be healthy,” said CHI St. Alexius Health Williston nurse practitioner, Anna Wolf.

Wolf said cars lined up well before the event started. CHI St. Alexius staff in Williston plan to hold another drive-thru mask giveaway in the future.

