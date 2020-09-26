Advertisement

Bismarck rally attendees ask Senator Hoeven to hold off on Supreme Court Justice confirmation

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just a week after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, people with the North Dakota Women’s Network gathered outside of Senator John Hoeven’s office, not only to memorialize the late Supreme Court justice, but also to ask that her last wish be honored.

79-year-old Susan Thompson, a longtime Bismarck resident, says she’s been fighting for women’s rights for as long as she can remember.

“All of the women that are younger than me, are benefitting from many of the things we had to fight for,” Thompson said.

With her mask, sign and some honks from supporters, Thompson, and the other demonstrators delivered a letter to Senator John Hoeven, asking for one thing when it comes to finding Ginsburg’s replacement.

“To wait until the people decide it and let the people be involved in the decision for the next supreme court justice,” said Kristie Wolff, Director of the North Dakota Women’s Network.

They say following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, Hoeven publicly supported waiting until after the 2016 election to find his replacement.

“We believe it’s only fair that the rules are the same in 2020 as they were in 2016,” said Wolff.

Your News Leader reached out to Senator Hoeven’s office in response to Friday’s demonstrations, and he released the following statement:

“When the Presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent has been for the President’s nominee to get a vote on confirmation. That is the case in this election year and we should go forward accordingly. In 2016, we had a different situation.”

When asked about the potential for a more conservative replacement for Ginsburg, “It’s very scary. It would probably be very successful in cutting the rights that we have, or diminishing some of the rights we have,” Thompson said.

Wolff says the same letter was delivered to Hoeven’s office in Fargo as well. President Trump is expected to formally announce his pick for Ginsburg’s replacement on Saturday.

Bismarck rally attendees ask Sen. Hoeven to hold off on Supreme Court Justice confirmation

