91st Missile, 5th Bomb Wings honored with 2019 Omaha Trophy

OFFUT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. – The 91st Missile Wing and the 5th Bomb Wing, both stationed at Minot Air Force Base, won the 2019 Omaha Trophy for their contributions to the nation’s strategic deterrent.

The 91st won for the category of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, and the 5th won for the Strategic Bomber category.

Others that won include the USS Alaska, the Wing One Task Group in Oklahoma, and the 100th Missile Defense Brigade in Colorado.

The Omaha Trophy began in 1971 as a singular award, and has since expanded to five categories to honor different aspects of national defense.

