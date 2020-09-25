Williston’s 'Out of the Darkness’ event to walk in 4 groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The “Out of the Darkness” event in Williston will look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committee says their message of hope will resonant louder than ever.

The decision was made to change the walk from one large group event to smaller groups spread out around the city due to COVID-19 safety guidelines being updated this week.

Individuals and teams will have the choice between four locations: Alien Park, Harmon Park, Spring Lake Park or Dakota Parkway.

Suicide was the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota in 2019 according to the CDC, and with September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the walk will be a time for supporting those who have lost loved ones, even while social distancing.

“Especially this year, we saw a lot of the promotions and awareness going to social media just because of the distancing factor and being safe. So, being able to hold this walk in-person is awesome because people need that interaction, even if it is from six-feet apart,” said Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe.

The walk is Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year’s silent auction will be done online at the Williston Out of the Darkness Experience Facebook page, with bids being taken until 6 p.m. Saturday night.

