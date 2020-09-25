University of Mary enrollment remains steady
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Enrollment at the University of Mary in Bismarck remains steady.
Administrators released the numbers Friday, and say they are nearly identical to the year before, at 3,802.
School leaders say they are able to maintain those steady numbers at a time when other schools are seeing declines because they jumped out ahead of COVID-19 with a plan that allows students to choose between in-person or on-line classes.
