University of Mary enrollment remains steady

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Enrollment at the University of Mary in Bismarck remains steady.

Administrators released the numbers Friday, and say they are nearly identical to the year before, at 3,802.

School leaders say they are able to maintain those steady numbers at a time when other schools are seeing declines because they jumped out ahead of COVID-19 with a plan that allows students to choose between in-person or on-line classes.

