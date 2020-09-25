Sunflowers looking at a good harvest

DES LACS, N.D. – Sunflowers are seeing an improvement over last year as we get into the harvest season, and a strong market should make this a profitable year.

The sunflowers may not be in bloom, but it’s not time to harvest yet. Des Lacs farmer Amanda Kopp said it should be a good year.

“Much better than last year. We started with a lot of moisture this spring which was good. Helped get the sunflowers through a little bit of the dry weather we’ve had this summer and early fall,” said Kopp.

She said it’s much better than the conditions we saw last year, but an average year overall.

“We did get that early frost, but it didn’t hurt the sunflowers as much as it did the other crops. They were mostly at or past the stage where they could handle temperatures down to about 25, which we didn’t get around here,” said Kopp.

Though farmers need to start harvesting to get a sense of how much is there, the market is looking optimistic.

“We’ve really stabilized in our prices. We kind of locked in at the end of August, and just stayed very firm on where we’re at. I think sunflowers will be very profitable this year,” said John Sandbakken, national sunflower association.

Kopp said she will start harvesting around mid-October, others might get in sooner.

She said she also farms soybeans, and they might be looking at a lower test weight because of the early frost.

