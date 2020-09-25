Produced water and oil spill reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported a produced water and oil spill in McKenzie County on Wednesday.

They say it happened about eight miles north of Alexander.

Environmentally Clean Systems reported the spill to be more than 200 barrels, and initial inspection reveals the spill impacted a tributary to Camp Creek.

