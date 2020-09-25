Local cowboys help with 55th annual buffalo roundup in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. - The iconic buffalo roundup at South Dakota’s Custer State Park attracts thousands of people each year; an estimated 20,000 people attended Friday’s roundup.

This is the 55th year of the roundup.

Each fall, the buffalo are herded to the corrals in the state park each fall, where they are sorted, branded, tested and then selected for auction.

It’s a big job, made possible thanks to help from some experienced horseback riders. Sixty riders joined today’s roundup, working to herd more than 1,400 buffalo to the corrals.

Among them, Jim Straight, who is the district park supervisor for state parks. Straight is based in Shadehill, S.D.

This is his 13th year riding in the roundup. It’s become something he, and his three-year-old son Owen look forward to every year.

“It’s always fun because it means camping season is slowing down and hunting season is coming. it’s always fun,” said Straight.

Two other cowboys from our viewing area were also there to help on horseback: Larry Frei from Halliday and Chuck Anderson from Lemmon.

Jody Kerzman was there too and will have more with Larry and Chuck this weekend.

