Halloween costumes and decoration sales are up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween will be here before you know it, and it will look different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, people are gearing up to celebrate.

Sales at Spirit Halloween are up according to the store manager.

People have already been wearing a mask for COVID-19 but with trick or treat season a little over a month away the most popular mask for customers at sprit Halloween is the Sam mask.

Store Manager Dawn Riggle said the Sam Costume from the movie Trick 'r Treat is flying off the shelves.

“He’s got the dual heads; we do have the animatronic form; he’s just very popular this year,” said Riggle.

Riggle said customers said they’re hoping to get out and trick or trick like normal, but some are planning to celebrate on a smaller, more intimate scale.

Riggle also said the girl witch costumes are popular.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.