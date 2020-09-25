Gaming floor limited reopening next month at Sky Dancer

BELCOURT, N.D. – Staff at the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort have announced a soft reopening of the gaming floor as the casino begins phase two of its reopening plan.

According to the casino’s Facebook page, the gaming floor will be reopening on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m to 2 a.m.

Face masks and social distancing will be required, and the floor will only be open to a maximum of 350 people.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests but the Lounge will remain closed during phase two.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.