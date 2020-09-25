Advertisement

Economic Developers say Bismarck and Mandan need workers

Jobs
Jobs(Storyblocks)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The jobless claims report is out for last week.

Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment, which is 30,000 more than projected.

While this means the economy is still feeling the impacts of the pandemic, market experts say it’s not all bad news. Plus, the Bismarck/Mandan area is in a unique position that’s keeping the region from reflecting some of the economic issues faced by the rest of the country.

It’s almost back to business as usual on the streets of downtown Bismarck.

With some exceptions and precautions in place, businesses in the state are allowed to operate.

This has helped business owners maintain staff and has kept jobless numbers down compared to the rest of the country.

Eight hundred and seventy thousand seems like a large number, especially when it reflects all the people unemployed in one week across the United States. But, experts say there’s hope in that number.

“When we are so intent on numbers week to week, we lose sight of what really is the big picture. We’ve come a long way from 12.5 million jobs that were lost in March and April,” said David Wald with Securian Financial Advisors.

Jobless claims are up from projections for the country, but those numbers are getting lower each week. Economic Developers say Burleigh and Morton counties have the opposite problem.

“Last year at this time, we would’ve had about 2,400 open jobs in Bismarck, Mandan, Burleigh and Morton county combined. Fast forward one year. Now, we have more than 2,700 open jobs between Bismarck, Mandan, Burleigh and Morton county combined,” said Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter.

Brian Ritter says this is a sign of a growing economy. While many employers had to layoff employees due to coronavirus, Ritter says Bismarck and Mandan employers are having a hard time finding enough people to work.

“Because Bismarck and Mandan has a naturally low unemployment rate and then we have a growing economy on top of that-- we’ve created more jobs. We’ve created jobs faster than the amount of people entering the workforce,” Ritter said.

Ritter says the two counties are in a job-seekers' market despite impacts from COVID-19.

While Brian Ritter says Bismarck and Mandan have done relatively well over the last six months, he says it’s important to remain vigilant to maintain the economy as there is no end in sight to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From Minot to Oregon, giving a helping hand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ferrell’s will be returning to Minot this weekend. They will be keeping in touch with many families who were displaced to help them out as best they can.

News

Close contact quarantine order rescinded

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Similar to mask initiatives, Gov. Doug Burgum is still recommending cools contacts quarantine for 14 days, but will not use the law to enforce it.

News

WWII POW from Beach laid to rest in ND Veterans Cemetery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Harold Halstead was a 20-year-old farm boy from Beach when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Three years later he found himself gunned down in Germany.

News

First District Health Unit discusses moderate risk for Ward County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
She said members of the community should continue to follow suggested guidelines to help keep case numbers from rising.

Latest News

News

Flu shot drive-up clinic in Montana could be used for COVID-19 vaccines in the future

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mass flu shot clinics take place in Sidney, Mon., every year around this time.

News

Development Corporation helping Minot businesses through COVID challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot Area Development Corporation gave a report on their efforts so far this year.

News

Three North Dakota schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Three North Dakota schools have received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2020.

News

Minot State hosts Visions of Justice art gallery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Residents of North Dakota’s correction system have a chance to be featured in a gallery at Minot State University over the next month.

News

Magic Center Discovery leaders thank community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leadership for the Magic City Discovery Center came together to thank those involved in securing a $6.3 million grant to go to building of their new facility.

News

Minot man guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.