Advertisement

Close contact quarantine order rescinded

(WNDU)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just one day after it was first issued, Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani rescinded his order to have close contacts with people with coronavirus quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement, Mariani said, “While this order is being rescinded, we continue to stress the importance of quarantining and isolation to bend the curve back in the right direction in North Dakota.”

The order called for anyone who came in close contact with someone who tested positive to stay home for 14 days after the most recent contact with that person. There is a similar order for those who test positive themselves, which has been in place since April.  The penalty is for both of these had been punishable by a Class B Misdemeanor.

Similar to mask initiatives, Gov. Doug Burgum is still recommending cools contacts quarantine for 14 days, but will not use the law to enforce it.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Economic Developers say Bismarck and Mandan need workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The jobless claims report is out for last week.

News

From Minot to Oregon, giving a helping hand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ferrell’s will be returning to Minot this weekend. They will be keeping in touch with many families who were displaced to help them out as best they can.

News

WWII POW from Beach laid to rest in ND Veterans Cemetery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Harold Halstead was a 20-year-old farm boy from Beach when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Three years later he found himself gunned down in Germany.

News

First District Health Unit discusses moderate risk for Ward County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
She said members of the community should continue to follow suggested guidelines to help keep case numbers from rising.

Latest News

News

Flu shot drive-up clinic in Montana could be used for COVID-19 vaccines in the future

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mass flu shot clinics take place in Sidney, Mon., every year around this time.

News

Development Corporation helping Minot businesses through COVID challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot Area Development Corporation gave a report on their efforts so far this year.

News

Three North Dakota schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Three North Dakota schools have received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2020.

News

Minot State hosts Visions of Justice art gallery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Residents of North Dakota’s correction system have a chance to be featured in a gallery at Minot State University over the next month.

News

Magic Center Discovery leaders thank community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leadership for the Magic City Discovery Center came together to thank those involved in securing a $6.3 million grant to go to building of their new facility.

News

Minot man guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.