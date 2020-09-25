Close contact quarantine order rescinded

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just one day after it was first issued, Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani rescinded his order to have close contacts with people with coronavirus quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement, Mariani said, “While this order is being rescinded, we continue to stress the importance of quarantining and isolation to bend the curve back in the right direction in North Dakota.”

The order called for anyone who came in close contact with someone who tested positive to stay home for 14 days after the most recent contact with that person. There is a similar order for those who test positive themselves, which has been in place since April. The penalty is for both of these had been punishable by a Class B Misdemeanor.

Similar to mask initiatives, Gov. Doug Burgum is still recommending cools contacts quarantine for 14 days, but will not use the law to enforce it.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.